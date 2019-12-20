Gold Price Forecast 2020: XAU/USD bulls likely to remain in control

Gold price has put on a good show in 2019 on dovish Fed, trade war and recession fears. Fed’s willingness to allow inflation to run hot and balance sheet expansion could keep gold better bid in 2020.
