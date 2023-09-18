Gold price stays supported above the key 200 DMA after closing the week above it. US Dollar bulls take a breather, as key central banks’ policy decisions hold the key. Gold price awaits a fresh catalyst to recapture the 50 DMA barrier amid bullish RSI.
