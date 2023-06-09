A further slide in Gold to around $1,870 is possible as markets push back expectations for the start of rate cuts from the Fed. But we still see potential gains for Gold over the coming year, and we …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: A further slide in XAU/USD to around $1,870 is possible – UBS - June 9, 2023
- Gold Prices Decline Amidst Firm Dollar - June 9, 2023
- Gold on track to log weekly gain as U.S. dollar slips - June 9, 2023