Investors await the US Consumer Price Index and central banks’ monetary policy decisions. XAU/USD gains bearish traction in the near term, with support at around $1,775. Spot gold trades marginally lower on Monday at around $1,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Twitter Blue to Relaunch Monday With Blue and Gold Check Marks, Higher iOS Price, Company Says - December 12, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: A potential near-term slide in the making - December 12, 2022
- Gold price slips ahead of US inflation data, Fed decision - December 12, 2022