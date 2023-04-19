The cautious market stance, however, caused the pair to retreat to the 1.2450 area in the second half of the day. Gold price came under renewed selling pressure and dropped to its lowest level in two weeks near $1,970 before recovering above $1,990.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Absent US Dollar demand keeps XAU/USD near $2,000 - April 19, 2023
- Gold slides as yields climb, doubts grow about Fed’s rate-hike pause - April 19, 2023
- 2 share ideas that could benefit from higher gold prices - April 19, 2023