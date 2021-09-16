The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the $1,729-28 intermediate support before gold prices eventually drop to the $1,700 mark.” “Any meaningful positive move back above the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Acceptance below $1,780 to shift bias back in favour of XAU/USD bears - September 16, 2021
- Gold prices today near 1-month low after sharp fall, silver rates higher - September 16, 2021
- Gold price drops after mass international sales - September 16, 2021