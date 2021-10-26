Gold prices have pulled back from last week’s breakout. The bigger picture trend remains on hold in Gold as the bull flag is unfettered. The Fed meets next week for the highly expected taper …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Ahead of the Fed, the Gold Coil Continues - October 26, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Losing its shine and the 1,800 threshold - October 26, 2021
- Gold futures settle back below the key $1,800 mark - October 26, 2021