The US Dollar trades with a sour tone on Thursday, down against most major rivals. XAU/USD hovers around $1,790 a troy ounce, up for a third consecutive day but still in the red on a weekly basis. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Aiming for $1,800 as US Dollar weakness continues - December 8, 2022
- Gold prices up a third straight session, trease a finish back above $1,800 an ounce - December 8, 2022
- Is gold worth investing in? - December 8, 2022