Now that concerns about the conflict in the Middle East have abated noticeably, the US interest rate outlook has regained the upper hand for Gold. Against this backdrop … Any negative impact of the Minutes on prices should therefore be limited.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Cartier Highlights 50 Potential Gold Intersections Over 15 Favorable Kilometers on Chimo Mine Project - November 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Any negative impact of FOMC Minutes on XAU/USD should be limited – Commerzbank - November 21, 2023
- Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 13: Prices of Precious Metal Zooms Amid Strong Global Cues - November 21, 2023