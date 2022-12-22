Spot gold gyrated south on Thursday and fell below the $1,800 threshold, as upbeat US data coupled with falling equities fueled the demand for the American Dollar after Wall Street’s opening. US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Back below $1,800 amid upbeat US data - December 22, 2022
- Gold prices flat ahead of US data release - December 22, 2022
- Gold price backpedals as new US economic data gives boost to dollar - December 22, 2022