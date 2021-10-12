Gold price tests the higher levels once again amid steady USD, Treasury yields. Gold traders remain cautious of the critical US inflation data, Fed minutes. Gold on the back foot as NFP fails to alter …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today | Yellow metal trades higher as traders await fresh fundamental drivers - October 12, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of key US inflation – Confluence Detector - October 12, 2021
- Galantas Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland - October 12, 2021