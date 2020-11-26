Gold Price Forecast: Bearish exhaustion or selling opportunity in XAU/USD?

Gold treads water on Thanksgiving Day-quiet trading. Wednesday’s doji candle calls for indecision while $1800 holds. Gold (XAU/USD) attempted a tepid recovery from near four-month troughs on Wednesday …
