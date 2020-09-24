Gold Price Forecast: Bears eye a daily close below 100-DMA amid dollar’s upsurge

Gold flirts with six-week lows as King dollar holds the reigns. Coronavirus resurgence fed concerns over global growth boost the USD. A daily closing below 100-DMA could offer fresh zest to the bears.
