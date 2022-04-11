Gold bears are moving in at resistance with support $1,930s eyed. A break of $1,950 opens risk to $1,970 and blue skies there after. Will XAU/USD continue to ignore rising US yields? The gold price is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to hold support of Rs 51,700 amid volatility; buy on dips - April 11, 2022
- CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Tops $62.23 on Top Exchanges - April 11, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Bears keeping the breakout attempts in check - April 11, 2022