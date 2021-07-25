Gold is opening the week on the back foot as the US dollar stays firm. FOMC, covid, growth and inflation risk all point to a solid US dollar. XAU/USD bears await break below 100-day SMA at $1,796. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Forecast: Bears looking to engage on break of daily support
Gold is opening the week on the back foot as the US dollar stays firm. FOMC, covid, growth and inflation risk all point to a solid US dollar. XAU/USD bears await break below 100-day SMA at $1,796. The …