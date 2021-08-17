DXY has rallied through near term resistance targets to take on another critical daily DXY resistance. Gold’s daily chart is being monitored for a Bearish Doji and subsequent test of 10 EMA support.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Bears lurking around prospects of a daily Bearish Doji - August 17, 2021
- Palantir bought $50 million in gold bars in August as cash pile grows - August 17, 2021
- Gold prices gain Rs. 190 at Multi Commodity Exchange - August 17, 2021