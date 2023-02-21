Spot gold bounced from an intraday low of $1,830.22, still trading in the red on a daily basis at around $1,834 a troy ounce. The greenback trades mixed across the FX board but generally stronger amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Art Museum’s ‘Go for the Gold’ fundraiser tickets on sale now - February 22, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to struggle near term, looking more attractive toward year-end – Commerzbank - February 22, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors seek direction from U.S. Fed minutes - February 22, 2023