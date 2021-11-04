Gold Price Forecast: Bears moving on for the kill ahead of NFP

Gold is on the defensive from a critical level of resistance on the daily chart. All eyes will now turn to the US jobs market as the US dollar seeks to regain its title on the forex leader board. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 75 tonnes more gold in forex kitty adds to stability - November 4, 2021
- Royal Gold, inc (RGLD) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript - November 4, 2021
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rally as Yields Drop - November 4, 2021