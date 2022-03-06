Gold Price Forecast: Braces a positive start on escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war, US Inflation eyed

Gold price has breached five-month-old resistance at $1,965.60. The underlying risk-aversion theme will continue to bring bids for the precious metal. This week the US inflation numbers will remain a …
