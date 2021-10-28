Gold Price Forecast: Bulls break the 200-day EMA, eye $1,830s

Gold is trying to move through the 200-day EMA as the US dollar drops. ECB sound the inflation concerns which sends EUR higher across the board. US rates and DXY are in focus while US GDP disappoints …
