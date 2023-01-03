The risk remains skewed to the upside according to technical readings, as gold remains above all of its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) maintaining its bullish slope above the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls defend the $1,830 price zone - January 3, 2023
- Gold rises to near six-month highs as investors await Fed minutes - January 3, 2023
- The shine is back: Gold prices in India jump to highest in two years - January 3, 2023