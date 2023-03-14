Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to the $1,900 area in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day after February inflation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls hold the grip and aim for $1,960 - March 14, 2023
- Gold retreats from 5-week high after CPI data shows inflation eased again in February - March 14, 2023
- Gold up with US bank crisis likely to soften rate hike - March 14, 2023