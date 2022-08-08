XAUUSD is technically bullish, but $1,800 acts as a psychological barrier. Spot gold advanced on Monday, reaching an intraday high of $1,790.01 a troy ounce during the American afternoon, holding …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls looking to overcome the $1,800 barrier - August 8, 2022
- Why gold is a very different investment than cryptocurrencies - August 8, 2022
- Barrick Gold Boss Tells Mines to Brace for More Inflation - August 8, 2022