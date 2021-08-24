Gold is testing a critical level of resistance at $1,805 and near $1,810 as US dollar crumbles. The greenback has dropped back to test the 93 figure as risk appetite improves. The price of gold is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls need to break weekly counter trendline $1,805 and $1,810 breakout point - August 23, 2021
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1800.00, Weakens Under $1795.00 - August 23, 2021
- Gold Market Ready for Next Major Upleg: ‘Great Entry Point’ - August 23, 2021