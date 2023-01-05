Upbeat United States employment-related data boosted demand for the Greenback. The ADP survey showed that the private sector added 235K new jobs in December. XAU/USD gains downward traction on renewed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Set to Shine in 2023: Bet on These ETFs - January 5, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls not willing to give up despite broad USD demand - January 5, 2023
- Gold price retreats as new US employment data sends hawkish signal - January 5, 2023