Gold bulls take a breather, eye best week in three months. US dollar break down, US-China woes bode well for gold. Technical set up favors the bulls, with US PMIs in focus. Gold (XAU/USD) continued …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls ready to take on $1900 amid dollar break down - July 24, 2020
- Gold Futures: Probable correction on the cards - July 24, 2020
- Gold poised for best week in more than 3 months on stimulus bets - July 24, 2020