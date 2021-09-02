Gold bulls are looking to blue skies on a break of $1,834. Nonfarm Payrolls is the next major catalyst event for the market with ECB risks rising. The price of gold is trading at $1,813.88 and between …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls seeking break of $1,834 - September 1, 2021
- Silver may continue to outshine gold this year - September 1, 2021
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Following Mixed Data - September 1, 2021