Financial markets are in wait-and-see mode ahead of US first-tier figures. The United States will publish the preliminary estimate of the Q1 GDP next Thursday. XAU/USD consolidates last week’s losses …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls side-lined ahead of US GDP figures - April 24, 2023
- Gold dipping below $2,000 may have a lot to do with Bitcoin price crashing by 10% - April 24, 2023
- 3 times a gold investment really shines - April 24, 2023