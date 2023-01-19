Gold outperforms the US Dollar in a risk-averse environment. XAU/USD is poised to break higher and extend its rally towards the $2,000 level. Market participants were surprised by hawkish comments coming from US Federal Reserve (Fed) and European Central Bank (ECB) officials these days,
