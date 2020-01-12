Gold Price Forecast – Confirmed Breakout in 2019, Most Investors Still Asleep

Gold confirmed a new bull market in 2019, but most investors remain distracted. Record low gold eagle coins sales support a psychological turning point in 2020.
