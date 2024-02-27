Gold prices lost ground on Monday following a strong performance last Friday, pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields – a situation that generally diminishes the appeal of the non-interest-bearing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Confluence Resistance Stifles Bulls, Focus Shifts to US PCE - February 26, 2024
- Cooler Master 1250W PSU is Lowest Price in 30 Days - February 26, 2024
- Thunder Gold Announces Corporate Changes - February 26, 2024