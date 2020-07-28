Gold bulls fighting for control after a quick drop from record high. US dollar sell-off stalls amid US stimulus hopes, ahead of FOMC. US-China tensions, virus-led economic woes and US data to remain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Daily closing above $1945 critical amid pre-Fed dollar comeback - July 28, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD corrective pullback stalls at key $1933 support, what’s next? - July 28, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades above Rs 52,000 as spot prices test $2,000 - July 28, 2020