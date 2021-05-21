Gold price looks north towards $1900 if the key support holds. Treasury yields remain depressed, keep the US dollar undermined. Gold price (XAU/USD) extended its choppy trend into the second straight …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Forecast: Defending this key support is critical for XAU/USD bulls, as $1900 beckons
Gold price looks north towards $1900 if the key support holds. Treasury yields remain depressed, keep the US dollar undermined. Gold price (XAU/USD) extended its choppy trend into the second straight …