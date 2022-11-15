Jitters surrounding China also test Gold prices amid a light calendar. Gold price (XAUUSD) remains depressed at around $1,770 while justifying the previous day’s bearish candlestick formation, as well …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Doji, Fedspeak tease XAUUSD bears below $1,800 - November 14, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD moves to the backside of of the bull micro trend - November 14, 2022
- MLB The Show 22 Discounted To Lowest Price Yet - November 14, 2022