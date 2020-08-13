Gold benefits from a weaker dollar, as risk tone improves. Wednesday’s close above $1863 saves the day for the XAU bulls. Bullish reversal to be confirmed only above $1960. Despite the Wall Street …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Dollar weakness keeps the XAU bulls hopeful - August 13, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise Rebounding Despite Strong CPI Data - August 12, 2020
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Decision Time on Test of $1981.70 – $2007.10 - August 12, 2020