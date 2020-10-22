Gold’s big breakout checked by the resurgent US dollar’s haven demand. 50-DMA is the level to beat for the bulls, US Jobless claims data eyed. Gold (XAU/USD) rallied about 1% on Wednesday and clocked …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Should Get A Stimulus Boost - October 22, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal holds above Rs 51,000; Silver down over 1% - October 22, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast: Dollar’s rebound checks the XAU/USD rise, bullish bias still intact - October 22, 2020