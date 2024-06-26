Gold price is building on Tuesday’s decline, hitting a fresh weekly low near $2,310 in Asian trading on Wednesday. The sustained US Dollar (USD) strength alongside firmer US Treasury bond yields fuels …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices muted with US inflation data in focus - June 26, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Downside appears more compelling for XAU/USD - June 26, 2024
- Gold Rates Today: Check Top City Wise Gold Prices In India On 26th June, 2024 - June 26, 2024