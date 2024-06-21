Otherwise, it looks like prices bottomed. Newmont may have reached a generational low below $30.00. Margins and productivity are returning (after the painful Newcrest acquisition), and profitability …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Forecast: Softer US Data Spurs XAU/USD Gains Ahead of PMI Data - June 21, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast – Expecting News Highs and a Powerful Rally into August - June 21, 2024
- Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan - June 21, 2024