However, as oil prices surged and some gold market participants expressed uncertainty surrounding the US central bank’s commitment to getting restrictive enough to bring inflation down, likely drove …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains as inflation worries outweigh higher yields - February 6, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Eyes on the US dollar and Fed sentiment - February 6, 2022
- Weekend Rewind: Burns grappler caps career gold rush; area swimmers punch tickets to states - February 6, 2022