Gold prices (XAU/USD) retreated this week, falling about 1.05% to $2,155, dragged lower by the rebound in U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar. Despite this setback, the precious metal maintains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Fed in Spotlight – Bullish Explosion or Crash Ahead? - March 16, 2024
- How To Choose the Right Weight When Buying a Gold Bar - March 16, 2024
- Gold price per tola falls Rs1,050 in Pakistan - March 16, 2024