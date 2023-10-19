The pain trade in Gold markets could still extend further, but the first signs of buying exhaustion are emerging, economists at TD Securities report. The pain trade for Gold shorts could still extend a touch further, but we now estimate that prices will need to break well above the $2,000 range to spark large-scale algorithmic long acquisitions.
