The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) keeps its range below the midline, suggesting a bearish bias for Gold price. Further, Gold sellers are awaiting a Bear Cross confirmation, as the 21 DMA is looking to pierce the 50 DMA from above.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices hover near 2-month low as US debt deal weighs - May 29, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: For how long can XAU/USD defend 100 DMA support? - May 29, 2023
- Gold Price Will Lose As Inevitable Debt Deal Looms - May 29, 2023