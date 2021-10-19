Gold traded sharply higher, as US Treasury yields and the USD slipped after the US CPI release but further gains over the near term may be limited, in the view of analysts at HSBC. A gradually …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Gold, Silver Futures Rise On Global Cues - October 19, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Further gains for XAU/USD may be limited – HSBC - October 19, 2021
- Salt Bae news – Nusr-et fans all saying same thing about menu prices, including £50 gold cappuccino & £1,350,00 steaks - October 19, 2021