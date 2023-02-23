Take the next chart. Here I have plotted inflation over the last half century against the price of gold. It tracks it reasonably well – this is another one of gold’s traditional attributes, an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price forecast: gold bugs & equity investors are on the same team (and that’s weird!) - February 23, 2023
- Gold in firm slump amid US hikes, economic gains - February 23, 2023
- Newmont’s 4Q Revenue Drops on Lower Gold Prices - February 23, 2023