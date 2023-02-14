Spot gold dipped to a fresh one-month low of $1,843.22 a troy ounce for the first time since early in January, bouncing from the level to recover the $ 1860 mark. The slump came after Wall Street’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices move up as data show U.S. inflation slowed, though not as quickly as expected - February 14, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Gold buyers fight back after US CPI´s knee-jerk - February 14, 2023
- Putin’s war on Ukraine sent Russians scrambling to buy gold and stash their savings, fueling a fivefold surge in demand - February 14, 2023