You can see gold has rallied above the 50 day EMA during the trading session and it now looks as if we are ready to go much higher. That being said, this is a market that has a lot of noise around it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- DRDGOLD declares 17th consecutive interim dividend as higher gold price boosts first-half revenue - February 20, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to See Buyers Jumping Into The Market - February 20, 2024
- Gold prices stable ahead of US Fed minutes on Wednesday - February 20, 2024