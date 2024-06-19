The gold markets continue to see a lot of back and forth, with the $2300 level offering a massive support level. This is a market that will continue to see noisy behavior, but in the end, I think that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to See Support on Holiday - June 19, 2024
- Gold slips lower; central bank buying set to boost demand - June 19, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Geopolitical Uncertainty, Fed Hopes Support XAU/USD - June 19, 2024