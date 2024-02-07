Gold has fallen a bit on Wednesday as the US dollar has attempted to strengthen across the board in the financial markets. However, gold still looks strong, and I think it goes higher – if you are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Drops on Wednesday - February 7, 2024
- Platinex reports high grade gold results at Ronda claims, Shining Tree Property, including 9.04 g/t Au over 16.15 m at surface - February 7, 2024
- Liberty Gold Reports Additional Core Drill Results from the Discovery Zone at the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project, Idaho - February 7, 2024