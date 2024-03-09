Getting above $26.00 is essential. Gold miners have gapped higher for six consecutive opens. We have a cycle low, but prices must transcend $32.50 to attract more upside. The next big surge in gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price jumps 4% in one week on US Fed rate cut buzz. Opportunity to buy? - March 8, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Makes All Time High Expecting Bank Failures - March 8, 2024
- Gold prices surge, silver firm - March 8, 2024