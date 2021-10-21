Gold markets have rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday to go looking towards the downtrend line that I have marked on my chart.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Pressure Major Resistance - October 21, 2021
- Salt Bae news – Nusr-Et London ranked 2nd most expensive in WORLD as millionaire says ‘it’s not worth the prices’ - October 21, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: Bulls press-on towards key 61.8% golden ratio - October 21, 2021